Sudanese army spokesman says army will respond to any 'irresponsible' actions

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 18:34 IST
  • Sudan

The spokesman for the Sudanese armed forces said in an interview on the Al Jazeera Mubasher television station that the army would respond to any "irresponsible" actions, as its forces clash with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in several parts of the capital Khartoum and the country.

Brigadier-General Nabil Abdallah said in the interview that some politicians had been trying to politicise the military. He also said that RSF troops had a heavy presence at the headquarters of the state television station.

 

