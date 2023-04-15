Left Menu

Rusted mortar shell defused in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 18:46 IST
A rusted mortar shell was found in a forest area on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday, officials said, adding it was defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Special Police Officer Sunil Kumar noticed the mortar shell lying in Shivalikpuram forest area near Janipur Colony and informed the local police station about it, the officials said.

A police party rushed to the scene and the mortar shell was later safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, they said.

