Man slits wife’s throat over suspicion of having extramarital affair in Delhi’s Roop Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:12 IST
A man allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sharp object after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The victim identified as Chanchal is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the incident at around 10 am. The accused husband Rinku slit his wife's Chanchal with a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where she is currently admitted in the ICU and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

According to the police, the preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused, Rinku, suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. The couple often fought and shared a strained relationship. Chanchal works as a warden at a girls' paying guest in Kamla Nagar, the officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and efforts are being taken to nab the accused, he added.

