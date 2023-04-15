UP: Balllia Police arrests manager of fake paramedical college

A manager of a nursing and paramedical college was arrested here after the college was found to be operating without registration, police said on Saturday.

''The action was taken after an initial inquiry found that the college was operating without proper registration. Police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC at Sikandarpur police station on Friday and arrested the manager Manoj Kumar on Saturday,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Pathak said.

