Left Menu

Four held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:31 IST
Four held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after a police crackdown on his outfit last month, police said on Saturday.

The arrested men were identified as advocate Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur, Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar, Omkar Nath of Nakodar town in Jalandhar and Karnail Singh of the local Mohalla Ramgarh.

They were produced before a court here, which sent Omkar Nath to judicial custody and the rest three to a four-day police remand.

Police earlier arrested three men — Gurwant Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri and brothers Hardeep Singh and Kuldip Singh of village Rajpur Bhaian in Hoshiarpur district — for allegedly harbouring the pro-Khalistan preacher.

Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023