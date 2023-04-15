Left Menu

US Secretary of State Blinken calls for immediate end to violence in Sudan

"But I think there's a real opportunity to move forward on the agreed framework, and certainly that's what we're strongly supporting," said Blinken. "It's a fragile situation.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:44 IST
US Secretary of State Blinken calls for immediate end to violence in Sudan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he was deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Blinken described the situation in Khartoum as "fragile." "We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

The Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt. In response to a question during a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Blinken said the major parties in Khartoum had reached a very important framework agreement on how to proceed with a transition to civilian government some weeks ago.

There had been progress, though there were still some important issues that needed to be dealt with, he added. "But I think there's a real opportunity to move forward on the agreed framework, and certainly that's what we're strongly supporting," said Blinken.

"It's a fragile situation. There are other actors that may be pushing against that progress. But this is a real opportunity to finally carry forward the civilian-led transition, and one that we and other countries are trying to bolster."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023