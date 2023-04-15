US Secretary of State Blinken calls for immediate end to violence in Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he was deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Blinken described the situation in Khartoum as "fragile." "We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

The Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt. In response to a question during a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Blinken said the major parties in Khartoum had reached a very important framework agreement on how to proceed with a transition to civilian government some weeks ago.

There had been progress, though there were still some important issues that needed to be dealt with, he added. "But I think there's a real opportunity to move forward on the agreed framework, and certainly that's what we're strongly supporting," said Blinken.

"It's a fragile situation. There are other actors that may be pushing against that progress. But this is a real opportunity to finally carry forward the civilian-led transition, and one that we and other countries are trying to bolster."

