Man crushed to death by speeding car in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:01 IST
A man was crushed to death by a speeding car in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near the HSVP office in sector 14 at around 2 am, they said.

The white-coloured car hit a water ATM booth nearby and then ran over Bajrang who was sleeping inside his make-shift shop, police said.

The driver fled from the spot after the incident, leaving his car behind, they said.

On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR was registered against an unknown car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 14 police station, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The car has been seized and its owner is being traced on the basis of the registration number, said Inspector Krishant Kant, SHO of sector 14 police station.

