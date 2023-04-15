Sudan's Burhan says the army in control of airport, palace and military headquarters

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan told Al Jazeera TV the army was in control of the presidential palace, military headquarters and airport, after clashes had erupted between troops and a powerful paramilitary group on Saturday.

Burhan's comments came in a recorded phone call with the Qatar-based network.

It followed a live phone interview the station aired with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who said his forces had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)