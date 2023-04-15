Left Menu

Chad closes border with Sudan, calls for calm

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:42 IST
Chad closes border with Sudan, calls for calm

Chad's government closed its border with Sudan on Saturday and called for calm amid an apparent coup attempt in Khartoum by Sudan's main paramilitary group.

"Chad appeals to the regional and international community as well as to all friendly countries to prioritise a return to peace," it said in a statement.

Its 1,403 km (872 mile) border with Sudan will remain closed until further notice, it said.

