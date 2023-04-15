Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL73 LDALL KEJRIWAL **** Delhi excise policy scam: CBI to question CM Kejriwal on Sunday; AAP faceoff with Centre escalates, fresh rallying point for oppn unity New Delhi: The CBI will question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in its probe into the excise policy scam, a move that has escalated the AAP-Centre faceoff and became a fresh rallying point for opposition unity push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. **** DEL65 RJ-AMIT SHAH-LD CONGRESS **** Gehlot filling Cong coffers with corruption money, Pilot's number will not come: Amit Shah Bharatpur (Raj): In a swipe at the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the party prefers Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his former deputy Sachin Pilot as his contribution in filling its coffers with the ''corruption'' money from the state is higher. **** MDS14 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-CONGRESS-LD THIRD LIST **** Cong announces 3rd list of 43 candidates for K'taka polls, no ticket to Siddaramaiah in Kolar Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced its third list of 43 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and turned down the request of senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from the second seat - Kolar. **** DEL64 PB-AMRITPAL-LD AIDE-ARREST **** Amritpal's aide Joga Singh who helped him hide in Pilibhit arrested in Punjab Chandigarh/Amritsar: The Punjab Police has arrested a key aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathiser in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. **** MDS10 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-BOMMAI-LD NOMINATION **** Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination from Shiggaon Haveri (K'taka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday filed his nominations as BJP's candidate from Shiggaon segment here for the May 10 Assembly polls and expressed confidence of getting elected again with the highest number of votes. **** DEL74 DL-COVID-LD CASES **** Delhi adds 1,396 Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9 per cent New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. **** DEL57 UP-ASAD-LDALL LAST RITES **** Atiq Ahmed's son buried amid tight security in UP's Prayagraj Prayagraj (UP): The last rites of Asad Ahmad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, were performed at Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground. **** DEL75 SUDAN-INDIA-LD EMBASSY **** Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to take utmost precautions New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence. **** DEL71 ISRO-GAGANYAAN **** Gaganyaan not one-off mission, govt approved sustained human spaceflight programme: ISRO official New Delhi: India's Gaganyaan mission will not be a ''one-off'' mission as the government has granted approval for a ''sustained human space flight programme'', a senior ISRO official said on Saturday. **** BOM21 MH-4THLD ACCIDENT **** Maha: 13 dead as bus carrying music troupe falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune road Mumbai: Thirteen persons, including three minors, were killed and 29 injured after a bus carrying young male and female members of a traditional `Dhol-Tasha-Zaanj' music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, police said. **** BOM20 GJ-COURT-NARODA GAM **** Gujarat: Special court verdict in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case on April 20 Ahmedabad: A special court here in Gujarat on Saturday fixed April 20 for judgment in the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre of 11 members of a minority community during communal riots in which former BJP MLA Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among the accused. **** LEGAL LGD9 DL-COURT-LD MEHRAULI KILLING **** Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. **** LGD8 SC-SAME SEX MARRIAGE-CONSTUTUTION BENCH **** SC constitution bench to hear pleas seeking validation of same-sex marriages New Delhi: A five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench is scheduled to hear from Tuesday a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country. **** LGD4 SC-LD COLLEGIUM **** SC Collegium recommends three Delhi judicial officers' names for HC judgeship New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the names of judicial officers Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma and Manoj Jain for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges. **** FOREIGN FGN24 US-CRYPTO-LD SITHARAMAN **** Crypto issue requires immediate attention, says FM Sitharaman Washington: Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.By Lalit K Jha ****

