Left Menu

MP: BJP MLA gets threat from anonymous caller

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:14 IST
MP: BJP MLA gets threat from anonymous caller
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, police said on Saturday.

The legislator, who represents Kolaras constituency in the district, said in his complaint that he received a phone call at 8.22 PM on Wednesday when he was visiting Dharmapura village.

The caller abused him and threatened to kill him when the MLA reached his village, Raghuvanshi said.

Kolaras police station in-charge Manish Sharma said a case was registered against an unidentified person and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023