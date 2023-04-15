Left Menu

Hindu right leader arrested, released on bail for disrupting namaz in Gurugram Sec 29

The leader of a right wing group was arrested and later let out on bail for allegedly disrupting people offering namaz at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, police said on Saturday. According to police, Dinesh Bharti, the national president of right wing outfit Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, had gone to the ground last Friday, April 7, when people were offering namaz.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:17 IST
The leader of a right wing group was arrested and later let out on bail for allegedly disrupting people offering namaz at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, police said on Saturday. According to police, Dinesh Bharti, the national president of right wing outfit Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, had gone to the ground last Friday, April 7, when people were offering namaz. He made comments against them and made videos of the people gathered there, which forced police to deploy a team at the spot as a precautionary measure.

But Bharti again on Friday went to the ground in Sector 29 and started making videos of the people offering namaz, police said.

At the complaint of ASI Mukesh Kumar, an FIR was registered against Bharti under sections 134A, 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), and 505 (spreading rumours) of IPC at DLF Sector-29 Police Station and he was arrested late Friday evening. ACP East Dr Kavita Singh said the Hindu right member was released after questioning.

