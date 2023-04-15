Left Menu

Process initiated for lithium extraction in J-K’s Reasi: Official

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:28 IST
The process has been initiated for lithium extraction in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said assuring that the government would take all possible steps to make the discovery a reality soon.

Mining Secretary Amit Sharma visited the lithium reserve site located in Salal-Haimna area and also held a review meeting on the extraction of the metal.

''The UT administration led by Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) and Chief Secretary (A K Mehta) are looking forward to taking the next steps for lithium extraction at the earliest. ''The process has already been initiated under their visionary directions towards appointing a transaction advisor and auction platform to carry forward the extraction process for this potentially rich reserves of lithium to the tune of 5.9 million tonnes, second highest in the world,'' the secretary said.

He assured that the government shall take all possible steps and measures to make this lithium discovery a reality soon and meet the decided timelines for extraction of the same, with total support from the Union Government.

During the site visit, the officers informed that the demarcation work on the lithium reserves site has been completed a few days back which is spread in an area of around three square kilometres, an official spokesman said.

Accordingly, he said the revenue department has also completed the task of creating lists of habitations, plantations and other assets falling within these demarcated limits.

People of the area requested the secretary to ensure that fair compensation is paid to the persons whose assets are coming within the zone of lithium reserves.

Sharma assured that all care and due diligence shall be shown by the concerned authorities including Deputy Commissioner Reasi and her team for ensuring it, the spokesman said.

