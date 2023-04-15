MCD employee mowed down by vehicle

An employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) died after he was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area when Rajkumar was cleaning the streets, they said.

The police received information about the accident at around 6:30 am.

According to preliminary inquiries, the MCD employee was cleaning the streets when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Crime and mobile forensic teams have already inspected the accident spot, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter, the officer said.

Footage of CCTV cameras is being analysed to identify the vehicle, its driver and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said.

A senior MCD official said, ''We will look into the case and take whatever welfare measures need to be taken.''

