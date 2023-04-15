UP Man arrested for making 'derogatory' comments on Prophet Mohammad on Facebook

A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad on Facebook, police here said.

The accused, Sudesh Thakur, had allegedly made the comments and also posted objectionable pictures on Facebook a few days ago, police said. The post was circulated widely and got the police's attention. Thakur in questioning after his arrest said he had made the comment and posted pictures inadvertently, a senior police officer said.

''A case was lodged against the accused on Friday. He was arrested and sent to jail today,'' said ACP Border Bhaskar Rao.

