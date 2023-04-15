Left Menu

Egypt coordinating with Sudanese authorities on safety of Egyptian forces - statement

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:29 IST
Egypt coordinating with Sudanese authorities on safety of Egyptian forces - statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt's military is closely following the situation in Sudan and is coordinating with the relevant Sudanese authorities to guarantee the safety of Egyptian forces, army spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said on Saturday.

His statement came as Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shared a video that they said showed Egyptian troops who had "surrendered" to them in Merowe, northern Sudan, in the wake of clashes between the group and the Sudanese army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023