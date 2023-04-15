Egypt coordinating with Sudanese authorities on safety of Egyptian forces - statement

Egypt's military is closely following the situation in Sudan and is coordinating with the relevant Sudanese authorities to guarantee the safety of Egyptian forces, army spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said on Saturday.

His statement came as Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shared a video that they said showed Egyptian troops who had "surrendered" to them in Merowe, northern Sudan, in the wake of clashes between the group and the Sudanese army.

