Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:53 IST
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here on Saturday night.
PTI correspondents saw police taking away the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf from the spot.
Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.
Ahmad's son and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.
Further details are awaited.
