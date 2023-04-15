Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here on Saturday night.

PTI correspondents saw police taking away the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf from the spot.

Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Further details are awaited.

