Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here on Saturday night.

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.

Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day.

Further details are awaited.

