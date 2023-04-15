MP CM assures veteran journalists to look into their monetary demands
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he would look into the demands of journalists aged 60 and above including a monthly honorarium for non-accredited journalists and take an appropriate decision, a release said.
At present, 'shraddhanidhi' or honorarium of Rs 10,000 is paid per month to accredited senior journalists (aged above 60) by the Madhya Pradesh government.
A delegation of senior journalists met the chief minister and handed him a memorandum, seeking an honorarium for retired journalists.
Varishtha Patrakar Sangh president Hari Mohan Modi said the monthly honorarium paid to accredited journalists above 60 should be hiked to Rs 20,000. Non-accredited media persons in that age group should also be given the same financial benefit as very few scribes were able to get the state government's accreditation because of the quota system, he said.
"Only three journalists in any newspaper or media outlet can get accreditation because of a limited quota. Due to this many media persons are deprived of accreditation benefits," Sangh Secretary Virendra Kumar Singh said.
