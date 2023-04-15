Three held for printing fake currency notes in Jammu

Three persons, including a couple, were arrested and fake currency with a face value of Rs 1.70 lakh was seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

The fake currency note markers' gang was busted following a tip-off, a police spokesperson said.

After registering a case under relevant sections of law, he said, police started investigation which led to the arrest of Jyoti Devi, who revealed that her husband Vinod Kumar along with his friend Mohd Mushtaq purchased a coloured scanner-cum-printer-cum-photostat machine for making the fake currency notes about seven months ago.

Both Kumar and Mushtaq were subsequently arrested and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

He said the printer, counterfeit notes of 500 and 200 denomination with a face value of Rs 1,70,900 and other accessories were recovered from the possession of Kumar from Chang vilage.

A toka (sharp-edged weapon) and some other material used for printing was recovered from Mushtaq's house at Phinder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)