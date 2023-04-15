Left Menu

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj; 3 held

Police soon overpowered the assailants.The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.We are looking into the incident.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

''We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men,'' a police officer said.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

