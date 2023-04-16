Left Menu

Rajasthan Police busts inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, 3 arrested

They were brought to Kota on Saturday, he added.Sher was skilled in unlocking cars with digital devices, Choudhary said.The SP announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for the police team led by Constable Dharmendra that arrested Sher and his associates.The three accused have revealed names of other gang members and police teams have been dispatched to various locations outside the state to nab them, Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Amar Singh said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-04-2023 03:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:17 IST
Rajasthan Police busts inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, 3 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of three people, including its kingpin.

The accused were identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru alias Ratan Singh Dhadhran (54), a resident of Bayana city in Bharatpur district and the kingpin; Muniraj alias Muni (30) from Swaimadhopur district; and Mukesh Meena (40) from Karauli district.

Sher has at least four dozen criminal cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He escaped from police custody several times in the past.

Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Sharad Choudhary said earlier this month, a complaint was received at Jawahar Nagar police station about the theft of a luxury car.

On the basis of technical surveillance, police managed to trace the vehicle and arrested the three accused, he said.

The car was traced to Prahladpuri in Delhi and the three accused were nabbed on Thursday. They were brought to Kota on Saturday, he added.

Sher was skilled in unlocking cars with digital devices, Choudhary said.

The SP announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for the police team led by Constable Dharmendra that arrested Sher and his associates.

The three accused have revealed names of other gang members and police teams have been dispatched to various locations outside the state to nab them, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023