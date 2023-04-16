Left Menu

3-member judicial commission to probe killing of ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, brother in Prayagraj: Officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj, officials said.

Ahmad (60) and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

''The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf,'' Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

He said the three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

After the Prayagraj incident, the chief minister convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow and ordered the probe, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

