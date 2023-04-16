3-member judicial commission to probe killing of ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, brother in Prayagraj: Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj, officials said.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order, they said. Ahmad (60) and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. ''The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf,'' Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said. He said the three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter. After the Prayagraj incident, the chief minister convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow and ordered the probe, Kumar said. ''Prohibitory orders have been issued in all districts of the state,'' Director Informaton Shishir said. Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf. ''As per mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for medical examination. According to preliminary information, three persons posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned, '' Sharma said. In the incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, the officer said.

