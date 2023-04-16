Left Menu

Sudanese air force calls on citizens to stay indoors as they conduct full aerial survey of RSF activity

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 01:54 IST
Sudanese air force called on citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as they conduct a full aerial survey of areas of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) activity, a statement on the armed forces Facebook page said. One eyewitness told Reuters late on Saturday they could hear sounds of explosions in the vicinity of the airport in central Khartoum.

Violence erupted between Sudan's main paramilitary group and the armed forces on Saturday in an apparent struggle for control against the backdrop of the country's halting moves toward elections after a military coup.

