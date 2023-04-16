Sudan clashes kill 56, wound 595 people – doctors central committee
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:55 IST
A total of 56 civilians were killed and 595 others were wounded in clashes across Sudan, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said early on Sunday, a day after fighting broke out between Sudan's military and a government paramilitary force.
(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement