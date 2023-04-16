Sudan clashes kill 56, wound 595 people – doctors central committee

A total of 56 civilians were killed and 595 others were wounded in clashes across Sudan, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said early on Sunday, a day after fighting broke out between Sudan's military and a government paramilitary force.

