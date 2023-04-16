Left Menu

US deeply concerned about levels of violence in Sudan, says State Department official

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 09:31 IST
US deeply concerned about levels of violence in Sudan, says State Department official
The U.S. is deeply concerned about high levels of violence in Sudan that has claimed dozens of lives, with Secretary Antony Blinken engaging with countries with influence there to the halt the fighting, a State Department official said on Sunday.

"It does appear that there had been significant weaponry involved in some of these attacks," the official said en route to Tokyo where Blinken will attend a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers from Sunday.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our personnel as well as American citizens there," he added.

