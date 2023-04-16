World News Roundup: Bangladesh shopping centre fire doused after 27 hours; Japan's Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Bangladesh shopping centre fire doused after 27 hours

Firefighters, supported by military personnel, in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka finally extinguished a blaze that had swept through a three-story shopping complex some 27 hours after it erupted, in the second such incident inside two weeks. Some 30 people, mostly firefighters, were injured during efforts to douse the flames, but there were no other casualties.

Japan's Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a day after escaping an apparent attack, vowed to ensure the safety of Group of Seven dignitaries visiting his country, beginning with tighter security for climate ministers gathering in Sapporo. "My security has become even heavier this morning. It's so tight I think it is going to be difficult to go out into the city," Japan's environment minister, Akihiro Nishimura, said at a the hotel in the northern Japanese city where he was hosting his G7 counterparts.

Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings

A former lawmaker in India's parliament, convicted of kidnapping, was shot dead along with his brother while police were escorting them for a medical check-up in a slaying caught on live television on Saturday. The dramatic footage of the men being killed was shared across broadcast channels and social media. A gunman is seen reaching over the shoulders of police to point a pistol at the temple of the former lawmaker, Atiq Ahmed, whose turban is blown off as the gun discharges.

EU says unilateral action on trade unacceptable after grain import bans

Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesperson said on Sunday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector. After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.

'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule

Beijing's subway has dropped mandatory mask requirements for travellers, local media reported on Sunday, days after a Chinese health expert said the threat of COVID-19 to humans is no longer at a serious level. The mask move is in line with broader measures by China, which said last week it was now no longer mandatory to wear face masks when using public transport, according to state media.

China relationship will be determined by Beijing's behaviour, EU policy chief says

The relationship between China and Europe will be determined by Beijing's behaviour, including what happens with Taiwan, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday. The comments from EU High Representative Josep Borrell, in a remote address at the start of the meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in Japan, highlighted two of the themes that have come into focus ahead of the three-day gathering: the need for a united approach to China and concerns about Taiwan.

Spanish PM apologises over sexual consent law reform loophole

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez apologised in an interview published on Sunday to victims of sexual abuse over a sexual violence law that included a loophole enabling at least 978 imprisoned offenders to get their sentences reduced or ended early. The "Only Yes Is Yes" law, which arose partly as a result of public outrage over the so-called Wolf Pack case, centred on consent and was meant to resolve cases where defendants were convicted of the lesser crime of sexual abuse because victims had not resisted out of fear.

Eleven killed in Russian strike, Ukraine rescue teams sift through wreckage

Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing 11 people, wounding 21 and reducing parts of apartment blocks to a tangled mess of metal and concrete. Eleven people were killed and 21 wounded, Ukrainian public braodcaster Suspilne reported on Saturday, citing regional emergency services.

Sudan in chaos as military rivals face off in power struggle

Sudan's army launched air strikes on a rival paramilitary force's base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the chaotic country on Sunday after a power struggle erupted into clashes that killed 56 civilians and dozens of fighters. The fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

Gunmen storm Mexican resort, kill 7, including child

Armed men on Saturday killed a child and six others after storming a resort in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said, in a region increasingly plagued by drug cartel violence. Footage widely shared on social media showed the aftermath of the attack in a palm-studded resort in the small town of Cortazar, about 65 km (40 miles) south of the Guanajuato city.

