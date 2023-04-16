Left Menu

Shocked by total collapse of law & order in UP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her shock at what she termed as collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Indias largest state.The chief minister was reacting to the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad at Prayagraj in U.P by gunmen while they were being escorted by a strong police posse for medical examination.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 18:44 IST
Shocked by total collapse of law & order in UP: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her shock at what she termed as collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state.

The chief minister was reacting to the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad at Prayagraj in U.P by gunmen while they were being escorted by a strong police posse for medical examination. Banerjee cliamed that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the presence of police and media and termed it as a ''shameful'' act. ''I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence,'' Banerjee tweeted. The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of an impromptu media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup. Police patrolling was intensified on Sunday in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's house is located even as the Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

