Bihar hooch tragedy: 80 held, 11 police personnel suspended

Police have arrested 80 people from East Champaran district of dry Bihar for allegedly being involved in spurious liquor trade, following a suspected hooch tragedy that claimed 14 lives so far in Motihari, officials said on Sunday. The district administration suspended 11 police personnel, including a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, who were posted as in-charge of anti-liquor task force (ALTF) at Areraj and Sadar sub-divisions of Motihari respectively, on the charge of dereliction of duties, according to an official statement. Nine 'chowkidars' posted at different villages of Motihari were among the suspended policemen, it said.

Disciplinary actions have been taken against these police personnel for alleged dereliction of duties, a senior official of the district police said.

Police also seized huge quantities of spurious liquor during searches after the suspected hooch tragedy in East Champaran.

Twenty people, "involved in the illegal trade of liquor" have been arrested in Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli and Paharpur of Motihari, where consumption of spurious liquor was reported on Saturday, according to the statement issued by the East Champaran district police. Sixty more people were also apprehended for being ''involved in the illegal trade of liquor in the district'', it said. The district police have also seized huge quantities of spurious liquor and other related chemicals following searches at more than 600 places in different parts of Motihari in the last 24 hours. "Police recovered 370 litres of country-made liquor, 50 litres of spirit and 1,150 litres of other chemicals used in the manufacturing of spurious liquor,'' the statement said.

The death count in the latest tragedy may increase further as the condition of five persons is reportedly to be critical, a senior police officer said. The police were informed on Saturday that some villagers died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in different areas of the district. Police teams were immediately sent to several hospitals in the city, the statement said.

Reacting to the suspected hooch tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Saturday said: "I have been maintaining that liquor is bad and shouldn't be consumed. I have asked officials to take strict action against those who violate prohibition laws".

The state government imposed a total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol on April 5, 2016.

Scores of people had died in the last major hooch tragedy in Saran district in December 2022.

