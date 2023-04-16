Left Menu

Kerala: Station House Officer suspended for misbehaving with woman, her son

The police officer was seen shouting and abusing the woman on Saturday night, when she and her son came to the station in connection with an accident case. In the video, other police officers could be seen trying to pacify the SHO who was shouting at the woman and her son.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police on Sunday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dharmadam police station near here for allegedly misbehaving with an aged woman and her son in an inebriated state. K Smitesh, was suspended by the District Police Chief, after conducting necessary inquiries. The video of Smitesh, shouting at the woman and her son, Anil Kumar, went viral since today morning. The police officer was seen shouting and abusing the woman on Saturday night, when she and her son came to the station in connection with an accident case. The woman apparently fell down and her son and other police officers were seen helping her to stand up. ''We received a complaint and conducted an inquiry. As per the report, the officer in plain clothes, manhandled Anil Kumar and was shouting and abusing the woman and was brandishing a lathi,'' a senior police official told PTI. The SHO allegedly smashed the windscreen of the car in which the woman reached the police station. In the video, other police officers could be seen trying to pacify the SHO who was shouting at the woman and her son.

