Maha: History-sheeter shot, injured in Nashik; one held

Three persons shot and injured a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Sunday, police said.

The police have arrested one suspect and are on the lookout for two others involved in the shooting that took place in CIDCO area of the city, an official said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when three motorcycle-borne accused opened fire at Rakesh Koshti and injured him, he said.

As per preliminary information, Koshti had some feud with the trio.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment for bullet injuries at a private hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)