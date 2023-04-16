Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf buried in UP's Prayagraj

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

The bodies of the two brothers, who were gunned down by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night, were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.

The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances.

Ahmad's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard on Saturday.

The graveyard is located in Ahmad's ancestral village and his parents were also laid to rest there.

There was heavy police presence at the graveyard and only a few distant relatives of the deceased brothers and locals were present inside the burial ground.

Asad was the third of the five sons of Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and was absconding since Umesh Pal's killing on February 24.

Hours after Asad was interred, Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who were in handcuffs, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college here for a checkup.

