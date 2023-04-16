Left Menu

Saudi foreign minister calls leaders of Sudan fighting factions

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 20:50 IST
Saudi foreign minister calls leaders of Sudan fighting factions

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdul had separate phone calls with the leaders of the Sudanese military and the country's main paramilitary group and called for an end to military escalation between the two sides, Saudi state media said on Sunday.

The minister affirmed Saudi Arabia's call for calm, state media said.

He spoke with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and with the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023