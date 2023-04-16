Sudan state TV cuts transmission, cause unclear
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 20:53 IST
Sudan state television cut its transmission on Sunday afternoon, Reuters reporters in Khartoum and several other cities outside the country said, although it was not immediately clear what caused the outage.
The cut in transmission came amid fighting between Sudan's army and the country's main paramilitary group that erupted on Saturday.
