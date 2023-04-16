Atiq-Ashraf killings: No law and order in UP, Yogi govt's crime-free claim bogus, says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the law and order situation in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh a day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while being escorted by police for a medical check-up.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal in February this year, were gunned down in Prayagraj in the northern state late Saturday night by three men posing as journalists while the siblings were being taken to a hospital.

''There is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims criminals have left the state whereas they are killing people while sitting in jails. Their (BJP government) claim about making UP crime free are bogus,'' Baghel said.

Raising doubts about the manner in which Atiq Ahmad and his brother were killed, the CM asked, ''How is it possible that they (shooters) penetrated the police circle in the guise of journalists and then fired?''

