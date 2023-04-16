Left Menu

7 cops, including DSP, booked in Kerala for 2017 police high-handedness case

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-04-2023 21:30 IST
7 cops, including DSP, booked in Kerala for 2017 police high-handedness case
Kerala police has registered a case against a DSP and six other police officials in connection with a 2017 case of high-handedness after the state Human Rights Commission directed it to register an FIR.

A case has been registered by the Haripad police on Saturday night based on a direction by the human rights panel that enquired a complaint by one Arun.

According to the complaint, Arun was taken into custody by the police in 2017 in connection with a Congress protest where he allegedly pelted stones at a state-run road transportation corporation bus.

He had charged the police officers of assaulting him while under custody.

Police said they have registered an FIR against the officials under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 294(b) which deals with uttering obscene words, Section 342 which deals with the punishment for wrongful confinement and Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt.

In the 2017 protest incident, a case was registered against Arun under various provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

