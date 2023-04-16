Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations

Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a special cordon and search operation at all bus stands and railway stations across the state.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The CASO was conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm simultaneously across the state under which police teams along with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands, a police statement said.

Police teams apprehended 115 people and registered 62 First Information Reports (FIRs) against anti-social elements, it said.

Police also recovered 900 grams of heroin and 1.2 kg of opium, besides recovering illicit liquor and intoxicant tablets from the accused persons, the statement said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring the state-level operation, said all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were asked to mobilise the maximum number of policemen to make the operation successful.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he said.

He said as many as 550 patrolling teams, involving 5,500 police personnel, along with CAPF teams, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

Around 3,304 people were checked during the operation conducted at bus stands and railway stations in the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)