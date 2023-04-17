Gunfight between security forces, KIA militants in Manipur, one injured
A gunfight broke out between police personnel and suspected cadres of Kuki Independent Army KIA on Sunday in Manipurs Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar, a senior officer said. A civilian hailing from Kolchung was injured in the exchange of fire near Songphu village in Henglep sub-division, he said.
A gunfight broke out between police personnel and suspected cadres of Kuki Independent Army (KIA) on Sunday in Manipur's Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar, a senior officer said. A civilian hailing from Kolchung was injured in the exchange of fire near Songphu village in Henglep sub-division, he said. Security forces managed to recover four guns from the site, and additional forces have been sent to conduct further operation, the police officer said. ''The exchange of fire is still underway,'' he added.
