Myanmar's junta pardons over 3,000 prisoners for New Year -military statement
Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 08:18 IST
Mynamar's junta has released 3,113 prisoners, including 98 foreigners, to mark the country's traditional New Year on Monday, according to a statement from the military government published on pro-military Telegram channels.
A junta spokesperson did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
