China's military followed, monitored US destroyer in Taiwan Strait on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 09:27 IST
China's military followed and monitored U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a social media post on Monday.

The U.S. Navy earlier said it conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through the waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

