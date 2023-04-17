Left Menu

SC takes note of non-settlement of pension dues of retired employees of Goa bench of Bombay HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 20:42 IST
SC takes note of non-settlement of pension dues of retired employees of Goa bench of Bombay HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday took cognizance of a letter written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud by some former employees of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court that despite the lapse of three to seven years their pensionary dues have not been settled.

A bench comprising the CJI and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the letter and turned it into a petition while issuing notices to the state governments of Maharashtra and the Goa and the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court.

The bench, which appointed lawyer Mahfooz Nazki as amicus curiae to assist it, noted one of the former employees of the Goa bench had committed suicide due to non-settlement of the pensionary dues.

Apparently, the two states do not want to come forward to settle the grievances of the former employees of the high court, the bench orally observed.

A branch of the Bombay high court is located in Goa which does not have a separate high court.

The grievance of the employees is that they are receiving only provisional pension even after three to seven years of their retirement.

''Notice shall be issued to the Registrar General of the High Court of Bombay returnable in two weeks. The registry shall also cause a copy of the present order together with the underlying communication of the employees to be served on the standing counsels for the States of Maharashtra and Goa,'' the bench ordered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023