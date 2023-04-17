6 held for betting on IPL match in Gurugram

Six men were arrested for allegedly betting on an IPL match between Mumbai and Kolkata, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of the crime unit led by Inspector Anand Kumar, raided a flat in Puri Emerald Bay Society in sector 104 on Sunday night.

The six men were betting on the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. They were arrested and 12 mobile phones and a laptop was seized from them, police said.

An FIR was registered against those arrested -- Shivam, Yogesh, Gagan, Ramesh, Amit and Monu -- under sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Public Gambling Act, they said.

