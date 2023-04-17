Following are the top stories at 9.25 pm: NATION DEL70 UP-LDALL ATIQ **** SIT formed to probe Atiq's murder, assailants shifted from Prayagraj jail Lucknow: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, even as the three assailants who shot the two brothers were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Prison to a Pratapgarh jail on Monday. **** DEL76 3RDLD CASTE CENSUS **** Oppn raises pitch for caste-based census, increasing quota New Delhi: Several opposition parties on Monday raised the pitch for a caste-based census in the country and giving reservation according to the population of ST, SC and OBC communities, with the Congress accusing the central government of resisting it while playing politics on the issue. **** DEL73 LD HEAT **** Heatwave batters India as temperature remains above normal New Delhi: Mercury hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country on Monday as the IMD predicted heat wave conditions in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region over the next two days. **** DEL83 INDIA-G20-2NDLD MEETINGS **** India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency New Delhi: India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency on Monday with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. **** DEL49 INDIA-RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR **** India-Russia relationship among the 'steadiest' of major global relations: Jaishankar New Delhi: Noting that the India-Russia relationship is among the ''steadiest'' of major global relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday batted for addressing the issue of trade imbalance while enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.**** DEL68 LD INDUS-MEETING Top govt panel takes stock of modification process of Indus Waters Treaty **** New Delhi: A top government panel on Monday took stock of the ongoing modification process of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a pact that was inked 62 years back between India and Pakistan for the management of cross-border rivers. **** DEL57 RAIL-VANDE BHARAT-LD SPEED **** Vande Bharat Express trains running at average speed of 83 kmph: RTI reply New Delhi: India's fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express, has been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years due to poor track conditions while having a permissible top speed of 130 kmph for commercial services, an RTI reply has revealed. **** CAL34 WB-MAMATA-MALIK **** Mamata demands SC-monitored probe into Malik's comments on 2019 Pulwama attack Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik's statement regarding the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

**** MDS18 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-LD RAHUL **** BJP, RSS attacking democracy, spreading hatred & violence: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Karnataka Bhalki (K'taka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP and RSS of attacking democracy and spreading hatred and violence in the country. **** CAL37 REG-WB LD MAMATA **** Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his ''undemocratic'' and ''unconstitutional'' remarks that the TMC government won't survive beyond 2025 if the BJP wins 35 seats in the next year's Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL25 HEALTH-G20-DIGITAL SERVICES **** India's mobile clinic initiative has lessons for world to overcome transport barriers: Top UNICEF official Panaji: Hailing India's adoption of digital health services and novel methods for ensuring healthcare access in remote areas, a top UNICEF official said lessons learnt from the country on mobile clinics to mitigate transport barriers can be applied to insurgency-prone areas. By Payal Banerjee **** DEL45 PB-2NDLD BATHINDA-JAWAN-ARREST **** Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of 4 soldiers at Bathinda military station: Police Chandigarh/New Delhi: An Army jawan has been arrested for allegedly killing four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station with a stolen assault rifle, an official said on Monday. **** LEGAL LGD10 SC-LD SAME SEX MARRIAGE **** SC agrees to hear Centre's plea questioning maintainability of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by the Centre questioning the maintainability of the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage. **** LGD42 SC-LD GYANVAPI **** SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meeting to provide 'wazu' facilities at Gyanvapi mosque complex New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Varanasi district collector to hold a meeting for providing "congenial" working arrangements for 'wazu' (ritual ablution) for Muslim devotees at the Gyanvapi mosque complex. **** LGD41 SC-KERALA-LD TUSKER **** SC dismisses Kerala's plea against HC order asking it to relocate tusker to Parambikulam reserve New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the appeal of the Kerala government against the high court order asking it to translocate a rogue elephant 'Arikkomban' to the Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad district of the state. **** LGD45 DL-COURT-LD MEHRAULI-RESTRAINT **** Mehrauli murder: Court restrains TV channel from telecasting portions of charge sheet till Apr 20 New Delhi: A sessions court on Monday directed TV news channel Aaj Tak not to telecast the contents of the narco analysis and psychological assessment conducted on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, for three days. **** BUSINESS DEL46 BIZ-STOCKS-LD INFOSYS **** Infosys shares fall over 9 pc; mcap declines by Rs 59,349 cr post earnings announcement New Delhi: Shares of Infosys on Monday tanked more than 9 per cent, wiping out Rs 59,349.66 crore from its market valuation, after the company reported a lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 per cent revenue growth guidance for FY24. **** FOREIGN FGN53 UK-SUNAK **** UK PM Sunak faces parliamentary probe over wife Akshata's business interest London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a watchdog inquiry under his parliamentary declaration of interest obligations related to a Budget policy that could benefit his wife, Akshata Murty, through her business interest in a childcare firm, it emerged on Monday. **** .

