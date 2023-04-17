Left Menu

Mexico arrests state migration head for alleged role in deadly migrant fire

Mexican authorities have arrested the head of migration for the state of Chihuahua in connection with a fire last month at a migrant detention center which killed 40 people, according to the federal arrest database.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:30 IST
Mexico arrests state migration head for alleged role in deadly migrant fire

Mexican authorities have arrested the head of migration for the state of Chihuahua in connection with a fire last month at a migrant detention center which killed 40 people, according to the federal arrest database. Salvador Gonzalez is the highest-ranking official to have been detained in relation to the incident so far. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Ciudad Juarez, the northern border town where the detention center is located.

Prosecutors have accused him of "direct involvement with behaviors resulting in the homicides and injuries suffered by victims". Gonzalez did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though he has previously told Reuters he would cooperate with the investigation. The National Migration Institute (INM) declined to comment.

The agency's national head, Francisco Garduno, is also under investigation. A handful of former INM agents, as well as an employee at a private security company contracted to work at the center, have been arrested as well.

Authorities say the fire broke out at the detention center in Ciudad Juarez in late March after one or more migrants set mattresses alight in protest. As a result, 40 male migrants mostly from Central America, were killed and dozens injured in one of the deadliest migration incidents in recent memory.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the migrants were unable to escape because the person holding the key to their locked cell was absent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023