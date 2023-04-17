Left Menu

Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.Granting relief to Gokhale, a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.Additional Solicitor General S V Raju vehemently opposes the application.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:52 IST
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

Granting relief to Gokhale, a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

''Additional Solicitor General S V Raju vehemently opposes the application. However, taking into consideration the nature of allegation and that the charge sheet has already been filed, we are inclined to grant bail.

''The petitioner is directed to be released on bail in connection with FIR... (registered) at Cyber Crime P.S. Ahmedabad City, subject to furnishing personal bail bond and sureties to the satisfaction of the trial court,'' the bench said.

Gokhale had moved the top court challenging a January 23 order of the Gujarat High Court which had rejected his bail plea.

The TMC leader was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30 last year for allegedly misusing the money he had collected through crowdfunding.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by an Ahmedabad resident who claimed he had made an online donation of Rs 500 to Gokhale.

Gokhale is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023