Fire at ITBP headquarters in Delhi

A fire broke out on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Lodhi Road area here, officials said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters. The fire officials received information at 6.50 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire was brought under control at 7.40 pm, the officials added.

