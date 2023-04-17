Left Menu

President lauds development partners for contribution in Kenya's public health



Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:11 IST
President lauds development partners for contribution in Kenya’s public health
The President said the Government’s commitment goes beyond the traditional delivery of health services as a public good. Image Credit: Flickr
President William Ruto has lauded development partners for their contribution in Kenya’s public health.

 

He said “close and strong” collaboration with them has enabled Kenya defeat diseases such as Malaria, HIV/Aids and Tuberculosis.

In particular, he pointed out at the Global Fund for its engagements that have furthered the realisation of the Universal Health Coverage.

In the past two decades, the President went on, the Fund has invested more than Sh225 Billion in Kenya.

“Our partnerships have been remarkable; they have facilitated high-impact strategic health programmes in the country.”

He was speaking at State House in Nairobi where he flagged off more than 20,000 medical oxygen cylinders to the 47 Counties.

The Global Chief Executive Officer of Amref Health Africa Githinji Gitahi noted that the cylinders will serve at least 320 medical care facilities.

The President said the Government’s commitment goes beyond the traditional delivery of health services as a public good.

“We are intervening radically to make the healthcare inclusive, accessible, affordable and of high quality.”

Even with resource constraints, the President explained that a new funding plan has been opened up to accommodate more partners.

More than 20 Governors were present.

Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru said Counties are pursuing strategic interventions that will make healthcare affordable.

“We commit to providing quality healthcare to every Kenyan across the country,” she said.

(With Inputs from APO)

