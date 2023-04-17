Left Menu

Six apprehended for murder of youth in central Delhi

The alleged group assembled at the behest of accused Karan and Gabru with the intention of beating the victim or any member of his group, Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Pranav Tayal said.Other suspects are also being interrogated in detail to ascertain involvement, if any.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:10 IST
Six apprehended for murder of youth in central Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man in front of Loknayak Bhawan in cental Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Karan Rai (21), a resident of Sujan Singh Park, Vishal alias Gabru (20), Saurav (19), residents of Princess Park in Copernicus Marg, Ankit (20), a resident of Bhagwan Das Road, and Gaurav (21), a resident of Kakanagar, they said.

On Sunday around 8 pm, a person was stabbed in front of Loknayak Bhawan in Tughlak Road area. The injured was taken to RML hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Akash, a resident of Jodhpur Mess, Pandara Road. He had multiple stab injuries, they said.

According to police, several teams conducted raids across various locations in Delhi and the suspects were detained.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused had a long standing personal enmity with the victim and his friends from school days. The alleged group assembled at the behest of accused Karan and Gabru with the intention of beating the victim or any member of his group, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

Other suspects are also being interrogated in detail to ascertain involvement, if any. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023