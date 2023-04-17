Kuwait crown prince says reinstated parliament to be dissolved, fresh elections held

Kuwait's crown prince said on Monday that the parliament reinstated based on a Constitutional Court ruling last month would be dissolved and that new legislative elections would be called in coming months, state media reported.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah made the remarks in an address delivered on behalf of the Gulf Arab state's ruling emir, who has handed over most of his duties to Sheikh Meshal.

